The Poppy and Parliament bringing English cuisine to Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Poppy and Parliament has become a staple in Huntsville with its menu centered around English cuisine and its gourmet store and butcher shoppe.

At The Poppy and Parliament you can find tons of English favorites such as the traditional fish and chips, English toad in the hole and more. For dinner, you can also get a 40 ounce tomahawk steak that is carved tableside, duck, salads, bangers and mash, and tons more!

If you’re also looking to do a little shopping, you can head upstairs where you can purchase hand cut steaks and other English goods.

