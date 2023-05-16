Deals
Police: Adult son arrested for stabbing mom to death on Mother’s Day

Las Vegas police say Aaron Cooney, 49, has been arrested for stabbing his mom to death on...
Las Vegas police say Aaron Cooney, 49, has been arrested for stabbing his mom to death on Mother's Day.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A man is accused of killing his mom on Mother’s Day in Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a residence regarding an unresponsive female on Sunday morning.

KVVU reports that arriving officers located a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds in the backyard of the home with medical personnel pronouncing the woman dead.

Investigators said they found that the woman was stabbed multiple times by her son Aaron Cooney, 49.

Cooney was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with open murder.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released by authorities or what led up to the stabbing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

