Martina McBride to perform at 34th annual Huntsville Classic

The Huntsville Classic benefits Huntsville Hospital’s Heart Center, and the proceeds will help...
The Huntsville Classic benefits Huntsville Hospital's Heart Center, and the proceeds will help fund a second dual-source cardiac CT scanner.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Country music star, Martina McBride, is set to perform at the 34th annual Huntsville Classic on Saturday.

McBride will perform many of her greatest hits at the charity event. The Huntsville Classic benefits Huntsville Hospital’s Heart Center, and the proceeds will help fund a second dual-source cardiac CT scanner.

“We are extremely fortunate to have nationally ranked cardiovascular care so close to home,” Huntsville Hospital Foundation President Sarah Savage-Jones said in a statement. “By purchasing a concert ticket, you are helping ensure our local not-for-profit hospital can continue meeting needs and that heart patients can receive the essential care they need, when they need it.”

If you would like to purchase tickets, click here.

