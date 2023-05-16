Legal sale of alcohol passed by the town of Grant

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - A special election on the sale of alcohol in the town of Grant was held on Tuesday and 218 people came out to vote.

After votes were cast, the decision to legalize alcohol sales passed with 191 voting for the legalization and 27 voting against it.

“Every place around us is wet. You can’t drive to Guntersville without passing several places you can buy beer and wine. We’re like an island here, surrounded by it. So, you know, why not be a part of it?” Grant Mayor Larry Walker said.

This was a landmark decision for the town as Mayor Walker says that Grant has been dry since it was incorporated in 1945.

Walker says he hopes it will bring more restaurants into the town and prevent people from driving to neighboring cities to purchase their spirits. However, he will not guarantee the development of bars or “honkytonks.”

According to Walker, rules will be set at a town work session before the decision is finalized. Yet, local business owners are already setting their eyes on licenses to sell.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.