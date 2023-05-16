Husky escapes, damages Colbert County Animal Shelter office

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A husky is behind kennel doors, thinking about what he’s done, after escaping from his kennel and damaging the front office of the Colbert County Animal Shelter.

Shelter Director Corey Speegle said a male husky name Titan managed to wiggle the latch of his kennel loose overnight Monday into Tuesday and then opened the lever-handled door into the front office. From there, Speegle said Titan destroyed a computer and damaged files, window blinds, and shelter supplies during his rampage.

The aftermath of a husky escape at the Colbert County Animal Shelter. (Colbert County Animal Shelter)

Speegle said the mess took “half a day” to clean up.

The shelter director said Muscle Shoals police officers were called overnight after the interior alarm went off, but officers didn’t see the dog running loose inside.

“The alarm company called back and said multiple interior alarms were going off again,” said Speegle. “I told them it was probably a mouse. It was a husky.”

Speegle found Titan and the mess when he arrived at work Tuesday morning.

The escaped husky looks out the glass door at the Colbert County Animal Shelter. (Colbert County Animal Shelter)

Titan was surrendered by his previous owner on Monday. He is four years old and friendly with shelter workers. Speegle said Titan is up for adoption, and joked that Titan is “looking for his forever home where they have no furniture and the doors have deadbolts.”

