Huntsville top-ranked in 2023-24 “Best Places to Live” report

(City of Huntsville)
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2023-2024 U.S. News & World Report’s rankings are in and Huntsville is at the top of the list.

In the newest report, Huntsville was listed as the second-best place to live in the United States with Green Bay, WI. taking first. The primary reasons were listed as the city’s thriving job market, low cost of living and high quality of life.

“We have always known that Huntsville is a great place to live, work and play,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “It is an honor to receive recognition and to share our city’s story with the rest of the country.”

Other assets highlighted were Huntsville’s diverse economy, excellent education institutions and community.

Huntsville is still listed as the #1 place to live in Alabama.

Click here to view the entire report.

