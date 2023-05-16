Deals
Find out about the latest jewelry trend with Lauren Kenzie

Lauren Kenzie talks about the new trend with permanent jewelry.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you have questions about the latest jewelry trend, permanent jewelry, then don’t worry, because Lauren Kenzie has the answers!

Permanent jewelry can be a necklace, anklet or bracelet that doesn’t have a clasp. Instead, the ends are welded together once the jewelry is sized so it won’t come off! Of course, it can be cut off if necessary.

Lauren Kenzie has tons of options when it comes to permanent jewelry and you can even host a “permanent jewelry party” with Lauren Kenzie. To learn more, click here.

