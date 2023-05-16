Fallen Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby honored at brick dedication during National Police Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is National Police Week and on Monday afternoon, Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby was remembered at a brick dedication ceremony.

The Huntsville Police Department and Huntsville Police Citizens Foundation organized the ceremony, attended by Mayor Tommy Battle as well as HPD Command Staff.

Officer Crumby was shot and killed while responding to a shots fired call at the end of March.

It was a heavy and emotional day but each law enforcement official hammered home why they were in attendance and the purpose of the memorial.

“It is a constant reminder of the sacrifice, the ultimate sacrifice that each officer has given for their community,” Deputy Chief Scott Hudson said. “The main thing is just that we don’t, they [won’t] ever be forgotten.”

Now Officer Garrett Crumby’s name and legacy will live on at the Fallen Officer Memorial. Deputy. But for Deputy Chief Hudson, he says that it is not easy to accept.

“It’s something that we don’t want. However we do know it’s a reality, and then having to add a name it’s painful emotionally,” Hudson said. “But it’s one of those things that just deep down that you know that there’s nothing else that you can do as far as you know, any greater love than laying down your life.”

Police Chief Kirk Giles explains what drove Officer Crumby to help out and dedicate three years of his life to HPD.

“While Garrett and his fellow officers were administered their oaths, they accepted great responsibilities and even greater risks,” Giles said. “Garrett took the job because he respected the law. And like Batman, he had a passion for helping others.”

HPD says Officer Crumby and one of the other responding officers who was shot, Albert Morin were ambushed. Officer Morin is now recovering at home after spending over two weeks in the Huntsville Hospital and Deputy Chief Hudson was able to provide an update on his recovery.

“He’s in great spirit. He is recovering,” Hudson said. “He’s ready to come back to work. He is a highly motivated employee. I wish to had a hundred of them. He’s taking it day by day.”

