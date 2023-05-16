Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Employee killed in work accident at Habitat for Humanity ReStore

“Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is deeply saddened by the loss of a ReStore employee who died,”...
“Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is deeply saddened by the loss of a ReStore employee who died,” Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lauren McKenzie said in a statement.(WECT)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A store employee was killed after getting trapped by a forklift at a Habitat for Humanity ReStore center in southeastern North Carolina.

According to a spokesperson with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a person trapped between the forklift and a counter Friday just before 3 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the employee was taken to the hospital where the N.C. Department of Labor said they died the next day from their injuries.

“The N.C. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Division has been informed of the incident and opened an inspection,” a spokesperson for NCDOL told WECT.

“Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is deeply saddened by the loss of a ReStore employee who died,” Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lauren McKenzie said in a statement.

McKenzie went on to say the organization is investigating and will take appropriate measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police presence on Rime Village Drive on Sunday evening
Huntsville Police Officer injured in traffic stop altercation
According to an official with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Shaver, 48, was...
Jackson Co. man arrested for murdering his father Sunday
Huntsville City FC logo.
Huntsville City FC announces name for field at Joe Davis Stadium
According to Sheriff Joe Hamilton, the child found a semi-automatic handgun in their...
3-year old recovering after Shoals shooting
Jeremy Higgins
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Cullman Co. Monday

Latest News

WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
Former Florence businessman who pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges released from jail
FILE - Line cooks are seen in this restaurant kitchen. Spending is up at bars and restaurants,...
Retail sales up 0.4% in April, buoyed by solid job market and declining prices
FILE - Chocolate milk may soon be banned in schools, according to a report.
Report: Chocolate milk may be banned in schools
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT’s chief testifies before Congress as concerns grow about artificial intelligence risks
Man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother during fight in Semmes
Police: Man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother during fight