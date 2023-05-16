Deals
Cold front to bring stronger storms for the afternoon

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning.  We are starting off the day with areas of patchy but very dense fog in locations that saw heavy rainfall yesterday. 

A few isolated showers are possible through the morning hours but most of us will start off under mainly fair skies with muggy conditions and temperatures in the middle 60s.  A mix of sun and passing clouds will be in the forecast today with a breezy south wind bringing us more humidity from the Gulf of Mexico, highs today will climb into the middle to upper 80s.  A cold front will sweep through during the afternoon and evening and will bring scattered to numerous rain showers and potentially strong to severe storms.  Like yesterday, any storms that do develop have the potential of producing damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, hail and locally heavy rainfall. 

Storms should start to taper off after sunset tonight with areas of fog developing and morning lows in the low to middle 60s.  Wednesday will be a less humid day with a north breeze keeping temperatures near average around 80 degrees, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated shower chances.  Thursday will also be more seasonal with highs in the upper 70s, scattered showers and storms will develop into the afternoon.  Friday during the day will be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s.  Rain showers and storms will roll in late Friday night into Saturday.

WAFF weather, May 15 at noon