Tennessee Valley Prep Sports Academy providing different path for athletes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tennessee Valley Prep Sports Academy (TVPSA) is a prep school that provides student athletes with an opportunity to reach another level academically and athletically.

TVPSA was founded in 2018 and it helps student athletes earn college credit and test scores to receive a scholarship to an accredited four-year college or university. There are two athletic programs at the school: football and men’s basketball.

Student athletes at TVPSA are required to enroll as full-time or part-time students at Calhoun Community College. If a student athlete enrolls as a full-time student at Calhoun Community College — pursuing 12 credit hours — they will begin to lose NCAA eligibility.

To learn more about TVPSA, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.