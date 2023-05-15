Protest held at Big Spring Park over bills targeting transgender community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday, Big Spring Park was the site of protest over three bills that specifically target transgender Alabamians.

“Is this everything that you wanted to see out of this protest this afternoon?” WAFF 48 asked Allison Montgomery, the transwoman organizer for “Liberate, Not Legislate”.

“Almost,” Montgomery said. “If I could have a guarantee that everyone would contact their legislators that would be perfect.”

HB354, HB401, and HB405 are all at the center of the controversy.

If passed they would restrict public drag shows, and define a woman in a way that does not recognize transgender people at all.

“For the trans community in particular, the language of these bills being so vague means that they’re not just targeting drag performers,” Montgomery continued. “And in combination with the ‘What Is A Woman Act’, which would legally define me as a man, that would make me a ‘female impersonator for wearing what you see me wearing right now. And so that would also deem me a public nuisance.”

The bills would also ban classroom discussions involving gender identity or sexual orientation in a manner that isn’t age appropriate. It would also notify parents if those discussions take place.

Drag performer Miss Majesty Divine says these bills are a solution to a problem that was never there to begin with.

“You can Google, you’re not going to find an example of some child being hurt at a drag show at a book reading, but you’ll find a bunch of them from churches, and pastors, and schools and coaches. Why aren’t they passing laws to keep kids from being groomed in those situations?” the performer asked.

The crowd was filled with signs from supporters, ranging from the LGBTQ community and families with their children.

Natalie Vlasoff was a participant Sunday’s protest with her family, including her three kids. She says it’s important for her children to be aware of what’s happening in the world where people could have their rights taken away.

“I have a saying in my family where we say ‘live and let live.’ That means whatever you believe in is right. It’s okay for you to live that way. But it’s not okay for you to push your views on other people and force them to live that way,” Vlasoff said.

The legislative session continues in Montgomery May 16.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.