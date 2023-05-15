Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Cullman Co. Monday

Jeremy Higgins, 37, was found at the scene and arrested.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a person suffering from a gunshot wound in Bremen.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a welfare check on Monday. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Jeremy Higgins, 37, was found at the scene and arrested. He was taken to the Cullman County Detention Center.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police presence on Rime Village Drive on Sunday evening
Huntsville Police Officer injured in traffic stop altercation
Donny Brown.
Two people arrested after officers find stolen U-Haul truck in Moulton
According to Sheriff Joe Hamilton, the child found a semi-automatic handgun in their...
3-year old recovering after Shoals shooting
James Albert Johnson.
Decatur man charged for trafficking cocaine
Holt was arrested for attending an event at a school while registered as a sex offender.
Registered sex offender arrested for attending event at Rogers High School

Latest News

Federal public defender appointed to represent Joran van der Sloot
Federal public defender appointed to represent Joran van der Sloot
Gill pleaded guilty to a 2021 murder on Monday.
21-year-old Madison Co. man pleads guilty to 2021 murder
According to an official with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Shaver, 48, was...
Jackson Co. man arrested for murdering his father Sunday
According to Sheriff Joe Hamilton, the child found a semi-automatic handgun in their...
3-year old recovering after Shoals shooting