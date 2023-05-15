Deals
Jackson Co. man arrested for murdering his father Sunday

By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Section man was arrested Sunday for killing his father.

According to an official with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Shaver, 48, was arrested on Mother’s Day for killing his father, Joe Shaver Jr., 74.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Powell Police Department responded to a home on County Road 19 for a welfare check.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they say they found Joe Shaver Jr. dead in front of the home.

Following an investigation, Byron Shaver was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail where he was charged with murder. At this time bond has not been set.

