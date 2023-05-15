Huntsville Police Officer injured in altercation during traffic stop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are searching for a driver involved in an altercation Sunday night with an officer.

We’re told the officer made a traffic stop on Rime Village Drive just after 9pm.

It’s not clear what happened next, but there was some kind of confrontation between the officer and the driver.

The officer suffered minor injuries. At last word, they were being evaluated.

The driver sped off. Police are still looking for them. They have not provided any description of that driver or the car they were in.

We are working to confirm more information and update you as it comes in.

