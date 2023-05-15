Deals
Huntsville City FC set to host home opener at Joe Davis Stadium

Huntsville City FC is set to host its home opener at Joe Davis Stadium.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville City FC is set to play its first game in Huntsville at Joe Davis Stadium on May 19 against Crown Legacy FC at 7 p.m.

Huntsville City FC (0-4-3) has yet to win a game in the 2023 regular season, but maybe playing at Joe Davis Stadium for the first time this season can change the tide. The team announced the field at Joe Davis Stadium will be named Wicks Family Field.

“It comes with absolute pride and joy to add our family’s name to the newest entertainment destination in North Alabama,” said Mike and Christine Wicks in a combined statement on Monday. “For decades, our family has contributed heavily to the revitalization and growth of our city, and today we are able to show our immense desire to also deliver a new era of sports in the Rocket City, and a new outlet for soccer and sports fans across the region.”

Huntsville City FC will play games at Joe Davis Stadium for the next four weeks:

  • May 19 - Huntsville City FC vs. Crown Legacy FC
  • May 26 - Huntsville City FC vs. New York
  • June 4 - Huntsville City FC vs. NYCFC II
  • June 11 - Huntsville City FC vs. St. Louis CITY 2

