Huntsville City FC announces name for field at Joe Davis Stadium

Huntsville City FC logo.
Huntsville City FC logo.(Huntsville City FC)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Football Club, the City of Huntsville and the Wicks Family have partnered to introduce the naming of the field at Joe Davis Stadium.

The Huntsville City Football Club announced Monday that the field will be named Wicks Family Field.

The first game played on the field will be Friday, May 19 when Huntsville hosts Crown Legacy Football Club at 7 p.m.

According to a press release from Huntsville City FC, the Wicks are proud natives and lifelong residents of Huntsville. Both Mike and Christine Wicks have also contributed money to the infrastructure, culture and sports in North Alabama over the years.

“It comes with absolute pride and joy to add our family’s name to the newest entertainment destination in North Alabama,” said Mike and Christine Wicks in a combined statement. “For decades, our family has contributed heavily to the revitalization and growth of our city, and today we are able to show our immense desire to also deliver a new era of sports in the Rocket City, and a new outlet for soccer and sports fans across the region.”

For more information on the announcement click here.

