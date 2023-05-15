Deals
Fun events happening at Stovehouse

There are tons of events lined up at Stovehouse.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Stovehouse has become the destination to eat, drink, shop and play in Huntsville!

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, there is live music on the main stage. The event is free to anyone who wishes to go. The Electric Belle is back on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with some events coming soon:

  • Stanley Dan, a Steely Dan Cover Band - May 18
  • School’s Out ft. Buck’d Up - May 25
  • Jamorial Day Bash - May 29
  • Father’s Day Bourbon, Barbecue, & Bluegrass (BBB) - June 18

To learn more about fun events at Stovehouse, click here.

