Fun events happening at Stovehouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Stovehouse has become the destination to eat, drink, shop and play in Huntsville!

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, there is live music on the main stage. The event is free to anyone who wishes to go. The Electric Belle is back on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with some events coming soon:

Stanley Dan, a Steely Dan Cover Band - May 18

School’s Out ft. Buck’d Up - May 25

Jamorial Day Bash - May 29

Father’s Day Bourbon, Barbecue, & Bluegrass (BBB) - June 18

To learn more about fun events at Stovehouse, click here.

