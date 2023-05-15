Data shows Alabama ACT scores dropped for Class of 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Data from an Alabama non-profit is showing the impact COVID-19 had on high school students, particularly the class of 2022.

A recent report from the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama shows ACT scores for the class of 2022 were the lowest since 2016 at 17.7.

In the Tennessee Valley, Madison City Schools had one of the top average scores in the state at 22.1, Hartselle City Schools and Arab City Schools follow-up at 20.6 and 20.2, respectively.

At the lower end of the table, Sheffield City Schools had an average of 15.9, Franklin County Schools had an average of 16.4 and Boaz City Schools averaged 16.5.

ACT tutors and educators are blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for the big impact on test scores. Virtual learning impacted the class of 2022′s prime ACT prep time, as well as their ability to learn and retain information.

CEO and Founder of the Learning Team, Ashlee Grove, says the pandemic caused a domino effect, changing how teachers taught and hindered learning.

“Everybody did the best that they could to become all of the sudden a specialist in managing a classroom virtually which is something people are trained specifically for,” Grove said. “The end result of that is that there are a lot of gaps for the end user.”

Grove believes technology is also taking a toll on students’ ability to be able to sit down, concentrate, learn new material and retain it.

“Their reading has really impacted the scores across the entire test, I think more than anything else,” Grove said. “So, is it just COVID or is it also the long-term effects of this age group that have been on digital devices their whole life?”

In recent years, some colleges dropped the ACT requirement for enrollment. Grove said she has heard some of her students admit they did not try on the test because they know their college is not taking it into consideration.

She hopes that colleges and students will see the benefit of the test and how it can teach core life lessons.

“It has all these different attributes to it that help them with their confidence, help them think in a new, creative, different way about this test,” Grove said. “So I’m teaching them about life.”

If you have a student heading into their senior year and need to take the ACT, there is an upcoming deadline you need to know about.

The late registration deadline for the June 10 testing date is this Friday, May 19. If you do not want to pay the late fee, the next testing date is July 15 and the deadline to register is June 16.

