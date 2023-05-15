Deals
3-year old recovering after Shoals shooting

(KWTX #1)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 3 year old in Lauderdale County is recovering after what appears to be an accidental shooting this weekend.

According to Sheriff Joe Hamilton, the child found a semi-automatic handgun in their grandparent’s home on Saturday afternoon. The home is on May Branch Loop Road in the Cloverdale area. Investigators say the child was handling the gun when it went off, giving them what’s being described as a “grazing wound to the chest”.

The child’s family put them in a car and started rushing to the hospital. Police and EMS crews met them on the way at a business on Highway 157. The child was eventually airlifted to UAB children’s hospital. They were released on Sunday and returned home.

Sheriff Hamilton says the incident is still under investigation.

