21-year-old Madison Co. man pleads guilty to 2021 murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 21-year-old Madison County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2021 murder.

In 2022, Sorrel Gill was indicted for capital murder in relation to a murder committed in 2021. At the time of the murder, Gill and Terrell Otey were arrested and charged with capital murder for the killing of Mekhi Douglas.

Douglas was shot and killed on Jan. 9, 2021 on Sparkman Drive near Mountain Park Circle.

Gill pleaded guilty to murder Monday. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

