Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

21-year-old Madison Co. man pleads guilty to 2021 murder

Gill pleaded guilty to a 2021 murder on Monday.
Gill pleaded guilty to a 2021 murder on Monday.(Madison County Sherriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 21-year-old Madison County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2021 murder.

In 2022, Sorrel Gill was indicted for capital murder in relation to a murder committed in 2021. At the time of the murder, Gill and Terrell Otey were arrested and charged with capital murder for the killing of Mekhi Douglas.

Douglas was shot and killed on Jan. 9, 2021 on Sparkman Drive near Mountain Park Circle.

Gill pleaded guilty to murder Monday. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police presence on Rime Village Drive on Sunday evening
Huntsville Police Officer injured in traffic stop altercation
Donny Brown.
Two people arrested after officers find stolen U-Haul truck in Moulton
According to Sheriff Joe Hamilton, the child found a semi-automatic handgun in their...
3-year old recovering after Shoals shooting
James Albert Johnson.
Decatur man charged for trafficking cocaine
Holt was arrested for attending an event at a school while registered as a sex offender.
Registered sex offender arrested for attending event at Rogers High School

Latest News

Federal public defender appointed to represent Joran van der Sloot
Federal public defender appointed to represent Joran van der Sloot
A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after Cullman County Sheriff’s...
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Cullman Co. Monday
According to an official with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Shaver, 48, was...
Jackson Co. man arrested for murdering his father Sunday
According to Sheriff Joe Hamilton, the child found a semi-automatic handgun in their...
3-year old recovering after Shoals shooting