Thousands attend Iroquois Steeplechase Race Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of people attended Iroquois Steeplechase at Percy Warner Park. The day-long event featured several races along with many spectators sporting their most fashionable threads and fancy hats.

Since 1941, Iroquois Steeplechase has been a tradition rooted in Nashville history. The race day event brings together nearly 25,000 people each year with this year culminating as the 82nd anniversary. For the past two years, Snap Decision has taken the title.

Stacy Conklin and her son Taylor came into town for their first Steeplechase event.

“Well, my kids will probably describe me as crazy and flamboyant, so I’ve always wanted to go to the Kentucky Derby and my daughter lives here in Nashville. So, for mother’s day she was like why not steeplechase? So I was like yeah I get to wear the cute hat and get to show off with my kids,” Conklin said.

The fashion, the hats, and suits are also an event that’s one for the crowd but for others the history is what’s most intriguing.

”I think I enjoy the history of it the most. We actually went to Belle Meade earlier this year. And so, just kind of looking at the field it seems like it hasn’t changed much in many decades and that’s what I enjoy the most for sure,” Conklin said.

First time Iroquois Steeplechase attendee, Pat Kirkowski, watched the preparation for the event unfold during the week.

”Well, I didn’t know what to expect. I’ve been here in Nashville for a week so we did see the preparations. So that was kind of exciting watching them set it up,” Kirkowski said.

She says after attending Saturday’s event it exceeded her expectations. She compared the race day to the Kentucky Derby. She has plans to attend next year.

“If people are thinking of coming, I think they would enjoy it, because I’ll try to be back again,” Kirkowski said.

Proceeds from this event benefit several organizations including Vanderbilt Children’s hospital.

