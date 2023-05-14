Memphis native, Cowboys star Pollard returns to Memphis to host youth football camp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Tony Pollard is back in Memphis a bigger star than ever before. The 901 native, former Tiger, and current Cowboys running back hosted his first ever “Tony Pollard Youth Football Camp” at his old college stadium, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

“It’s just a great feeling,” Pollard said. “Especially going through this as a kid, being in their shoes, going to camps. And now being a player in the league, being able to host my own camp in my city it’s a great feeling.”

The former Melrose Golden Wildcat standout believes it’s important to show the next generation of Memphis youth that they can reach the heights he has as well.

“I feel like it means a lot,” said Pollard. “You know just me being from Memphis, growing up here, making it out. You know just showing kids anything is possible. Consistent hard work, you know believe in what you want to do, and just work hard for it. Anything is possible.”

Pollard is also coming off the best season of his NFL career, scoring 12 total touchdowns and going for over 1,300 scrimmage yards for Dallas last season.

He’s also going to be the new lead running back for the Cowboys after the team released Ezekiel Elliott earlier in the offseason.

“I mean it’s been a lot,” said Pollard on what the last year has been like. “Getting a lot more opportunities, you know being able to show what I can do for the team. Now them believing in me, being the starting back, so I’m just ready for the opportunity.

“It means a lot, you know them noticing the hard work I’ve been putting in over the years, making the most of my opportunity and them believing in me, it means a lot.”

Pollard also says he’s back on the field working with trainers after breaking his fibula in the Cowboys’ playoff loss to the 49ers in January. The Memphis native stated he’ll be ready to go for training camp starting in July.

