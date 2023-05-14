Madison Police seek missing man

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police are asking you to be on the lookout for a missing man.

85 year old Patrick Zank was last seen walking south on Wall Triana, just north of Highway 72.

He was wearing a turquoise t-shirt with khaki shorts.

Police say he’s suffering from dementia.

He’s known to spend time at shopping centers near by, including:

Target shopping center at 8207 Hwy. 72

Clift Farms

Planet Fitness shopping center at Wall Triana & Hwy. 72

If you’ve seen Mr. Zank, call 911 right away.

