Madison Police seek missing man

Patrick Zank was reported missing Saturday evening in Madison(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police are asking you to be on the lookout for a missing man.

85 year old Patrick Zank was last seen walking south on Wall Triana, just north of Highway 72.

He was wearing a turquoise t-shirt with khaki shorts.

Police say he’s suffering from dementia.

He’s known to spend time at shopping centers near by, including:

  • Target shopping center at 8207 Hwy. 72
  • Clift Farms
  • Planet Fitness shopping center at Wall Triana & Hwy. 72

If you’ve seen Mr. Zank, call 911 right away.

