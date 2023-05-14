Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Hot & humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms

First Alert Weather
Happy Mother's Day! For today, after early morning fog burns off, hot & humid with isolated...
Happy Mother's Day! For today, after early morning fog burns off, hot & humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Temps in the 80s to 90. Coverage of storms will lack, but storms that do develop produce heavy rain and small hail. Tonight, partly cloudy conditions. Mid to upper 60s. Monday, another round of isolated afternoon storms. Mid to upper 80s. Tuesday, another round of afternoon thunderstorms. Better coverage with a few stronger storms. Low 80s. Wednesday through Sunday, daily thunderstorms chances. Not as hot with temps around 80.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Mother’s Day! For today, after early morning fog burns off, hot & humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Temps in the 80s to 90. Coverage of storms will lack, but storms that do develop produce heavy rain and small hail. Tonight, partly cloudy conditions. Mid to upper 60s. Monday, another round of isolated afternoon storms. Mid to upper 80s. Tuesday, another round of afternoon thunderstorms. Better coverage with a few stronger storms. Low 80s. Wednesday through Sunday, daily thunderstorms chances. Not as hot with temps around 80.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Albert Johnson.
Decatur man charged for trafficking cocaine
Donny Brown.
Two people arrested after officers find stolen U-Haul truck in Moulton
Holt was arrested for attending an event at a school while registered as a sex offender.
Registered sex offender arrested for attending event at Rogers High School
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), a...
Bicyclist hit by car in Gurley, taken to hospital
According to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department, no one was injured in the crash.
Concrete truck overturns in Owens Cross Roads Saturday morning

Latest News

For today, a foggy start to the day. Morning temps around 60° will warm into the mid to upper...
Pop-up storms this afternoon & again Sunday afternoon.
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Morning fog, partly sunny with late-day, pop-up storms for Saturday
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
WAFF weather, May 13 at 5:30 p.m.
It’s a foggy start to Saturday. Morning temperatures around the 60s will warm into the mid to...
Morning fog, partly sunny with late-day, pop-up storms for Saturday