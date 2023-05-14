HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Mother’s Day! For today, after early morning fog burns off, hot & humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Temps in the 80s to 90. Coverage of storms will lack, but storms that do develop produce heavy rain and small hail. Tonight, partly cloudy conditions. Mid to upper 60s. Monday, another round of isolated afternoon storms. Mid to upper 80s. Tuesday, another round of afternoon thunderstorms. Better coverage with a few stronger storms. Low 80s. Wednesday through Sunday, daily thunderstorms chances. Not as hot with temps around 80.

