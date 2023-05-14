‘Harvest History’ highlights Huntsville’s Black history

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As part of Historic Preservation Month, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle joined a small group of people at the H.C. Blake Art and History Center Saturday to take a deep dive into the city’s rich history.

William Hampton, the founder of Huntsville Revisited was in charge of telling the story of the city’s history to Battle and the small group of people.

“On a day-to-day basis, almost 24/7, I am archiving and curating, so with history, I live and breathe daily,” said Hampton

He guided the group through historical photos and artifacts that have been passed down for generations, even pointing out how far the city’s history travels outside city limits, reaching as far away as Huntsville, Texas.

Mayor Battle says while the city continues to grow and attract new people, it’s important natives continue to preserve pieces of their history.

“We want to reach some of the newcomers but really we’re looking to reach some of the people who have been here forever, for a long time, who were born here, raised here and have information that a lot of people don’t know,” the mayor said. “They have information up in their attics, they have pictures of family, that go back two and three and four generations. Those kinds of things are our history and we want to put it all together.”

That history is what Hampton archives with passion. He says people are constantly reaching out to him with their family history so that he is able to tell their stories accurately.

“By phone, by social media, direct message, and even in person, whether they stop by here or see me in the local supermarket. Individuals will approach me with some items that they have or even need help with the family tree,” he said.

With recent developments taking place throughout Huntsville, sometimes the foundation of Huntsville’s history may be destroyed to make way for what’s new. It’s something Hampton never wants to see happen.

