Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant from all team activities after a screenshot of him flashing a handgun on Instagram surfaced early Sunday morning.

The NBA is also investigating the incident.

This comes just two months after Morant was suspended eight games and took a trip to a Florida counseling center for doing the same thing on Instagram at a Denver nightclub.

The Memphis Grizzlies also released a statement:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Albert Johnson.
Decatur man charged for trafficking cocaine
Donny Brown.
Two people arrested after officers find stolen U-Haul truck in Moulton
Holt was arrested for attending an event at a school while registered as a sex offender.
Registered sex offender arrested for attending event at Rogers High School
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), a...
Bicyclist hit by car in Gurley, taken to hospital
According to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department, no one was injured in the crash.
Concrete truck overturns in Owens Cross Roads Saturday morning

Latest News

As part of Historic Preservation Month, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle joined a small group of...
‘Harvest History’ highlights Huntsville’s Black History
As part of Historic Preservation Month, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle joined a small group of...
‘Harvest History’ highlights Huntsville’s Black history
‘Justice on Trial:’ Stage play honors iconic figures of the Civil Rights Movement
Thousands come out for Iroquois Steeplechase
Thousands attend Iroquois Steeplechase Race Day
Patrick Zank was reported missing Saturday evening in Madison
Madison Police seek missing man