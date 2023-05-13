Registered sex offender arrested for attending event at Rogers High School

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A registered sex offender was arrested after authorities saw him attending a family member’s program at Rogers High School.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, Jimmy Holt, 71, was arrested and charged with violating Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration Notification Act (SORNA).

In an interview with the Times Daily, Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said Holt showed up to a school function and the school resource officer (SRO) on duty recognized him as a registered sex offender. After confirming his identity, another deputy who was at the school placed Holt under arrest.

Holt is a registered sex offender because he was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in Lauderdale County on Oct. 31, 1986.

According to Hamilton, a section of SORNA states no sex offender of an offense that involved a minor can be within 500 feet of a school property line.

According to the Times Daily, Holt told authorities that his family members asked him to attend to see a relative receive awards. Holt also told deputies he knew he was not supposed to be there but was not thinking then.

Holt was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center, May 9 on a $15,000 bond.

