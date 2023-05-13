Deals
Police: Innocent bystander dead after East Nashville shooting


By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said they are investigating the death of a 53-year-old woman outside 643 S. 7th Street.

Police said Letha R. Hayes, 53, was an innocent victim who was hit by gunfire after people in an SUV fired at two men nearby.

Hayes died at the scene.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. Later in the morning, a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police said they believe the man was one of the intended targets of the gunfire. Police said he didn’t cooperate with them.

Detectives are working to get leads and identify the person or people responsible for the gunfire. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in murder cases.

