Point Mallard Ice Complex to be replaced

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The River City is saying its final goodbye to an old landmark.

The Point Mallard Ice Complex will no longer be repaired and will instead, be transformed into an all-new event center.

“The usage and the cost of repairs going forward for the House complex our usage numbers just weren’t there for the expenses,” said Park Mallard marketing director Nicole Belcher.

The original rink remains dormant since it was closed in 2019 due to poor financials and declining attendance.

Belcher said the event center will be a multi-million dollar project spanning 30,000 square feet.

She said it will house 4 large rooms to host events and the current concession stand will be transformed into a catering kitchen.

She believes this will be beneficial to the city.

“We are currently turning events away,” said Belcher, “And we need an event center and or a customizable space for people to come in and be able to run anything from weddings, ceremonies, city events, trade shows”

Belcher said the only other event center in the city is at Ingalls Harbor which remains booked year-round.

She believes this is a step in the right direction to modernize the city, but some people like Jasmin Monroy think otherwise.

“It’ll be pretty sad because it’s a good attraction for the kids,” said Monroy.

She said she’s lived in Decatur for most of her life and remembers going to the parks when she was little. She believes the ice complex provided an outlet for her and now her kids.

Monroy said she’s excited about the new event center but wishes things could have been different.

“Sometimes outdoors just doesn’t work for some of us,” said Monroy, “So if we come to a place like this, you know, we can actually not say, ‘Well, we have to stay home, we can’t do nothing.’ We can go and enjoy somewhere else like this place.”

Belcher said there isn’t a current time frame on when the event center will be built. She said the cost of some materials will need to go to bid before a clearer timeline can be established.

