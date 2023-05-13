Deals
Morning fog, partly sunny with late-day pop-up storms for Saturday

First Alert Weather
For today, a foggy to start the day. Morning temps around 60° will warm into the mid to upper...
For today, a foggy to start the day. Morning temps around 60° will warm into the mid to upper 80s. A few pop-up storms later today and evening. Heavy rain expected with thunderstorm activity. Tonight, after an isolated storm early, areas of fog after midnight. Mid to upper 60s. Mother's Day, Happy Mother's Day to all the moms! Much like Saturday, pop-up storms during the early afternoon and the chance for storms continues through the evening. Heavy rainfall with storms. Temps in the upper 80s to near 90°. Locations that miss on the storms will have a higher chance to reach 90°. Isolated storm chances continue Monday through Wednesday. High temps in the 80s. Higher chance of storms for the end of the week on Thursday & Friday.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, a foggy to start the day. Morning temps around 60° will warm into the mid to upper 80s. A few pop-up storms later today and evening. Heavy rain expected with thunderstorm activity. Tonight, after an isolated storm early, areas of fog after midnight. Mid to upper 60s. Mother’s Day, Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms! Much like Saturday, pop-up storms during the early afternoon and the chance for storms continues through the evening. Heavy rainfall with storms. Temps in the upper 80s to near 90°. Locations that miss on the storms will have a higher chance to reach 90°. Isolated storm chances continue Monday through Wednesday. High temps in the 80s. Higher chance of storms for the end of the week on Thursday & Friday.

