Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp

A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.(Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma say an angler set a new state record by catching a massive bighead carp.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, angler Bryan Baker recently caught a 118-pound bighead carp in Grand Lake.

Wildlife officials said they have asked anglers to help capture invasive bighead carp from the lake.

The fish consume large quantities of zooplankton and are a direct competitor with native species like paddlefish and bigmouth buffalo, according to officials.

The department urged anyone who catches a bighead carp to not return it to the water but to contact them at 918-683-1031.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donny Brown.
Two people arrested after officers find stolen U-Haul truck in Moulton
James Albert Johnson.
Decatur man charged for trafficking cocaine
Tayveon Sanderson,22
Huntsville man receives 40-year sentence in plea agreement for 2020 Jordan Lane murder
Dale Strong makes statement on Title 42 expiration
Alabama lawmakers, residents react to ending of Title 42
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell in murders of 2 children, romantic rival

Latest News

People salvage items from a home after a tornado hit Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the...
One dead as tornado hits south Texas town near the Gulf coast
Holt was arrested for attending an event at a school while registered as a sex offender.
Registered sex offender arrested for attending event at Rogers High School
Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks with members of the media at the NFL...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts graduates with master’s degree from Oklahoma