Concrete truck overturns in Owens Cross Roads Saturday morning

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - A concrete truck traveling on Ed Spears Road Saturday morning overturned.

According to a Facebook post from the Owens Cross Roads Police Department, a concrete truck overturned in the mud on Ed Spears Road near Hamer Road. According to the post, the road will be reopened soon.

Whitaker Towing arrived on the scene with a crane to assist the Owens Cross Road Police Department and the Owens Cross Roads Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department, no one was injured in the crash.

