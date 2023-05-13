Bicyclist hit by car in Gurley, taken to hospital
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A bicyclist was hit by a car on Autumn Springs Road in Gurley on Friday evening.
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), a 64-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit while riding a bike. The woman is in stable condition.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
