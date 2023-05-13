Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Bicyclist hit by car in Gurley, taken to hospital

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), a...
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), a 64-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit while riding a bike.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A bicyclist was hit by a car on Autumn Springs Road in Gurley on Friday evening.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), a 64-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit while riding a bike. The woman is in stable condition.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $26 million in grants were awarded to multiple agencies in North Alabama.
Grants awarded to agencies that assist low-income families in Alabama
Four students who are enrolled in Calhoun Community College’s dual enrollment program will earn...
Four students in Alabama to graduate college before high school
The City of Madison urges anyone who sees an alligator to call the Madison Police Department so...
Madison wildlife officials remove alligator from Zierdt Road
Tayveon Sanderson,22
Huntsville man receives 40-year sentence in plea agreement for 2020 Jordan Lane murder
King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur

Latest News

Tyrell Spencer and his mother Dionne Mack
Lawmakers pass bill to prevent similar cardiac-related incidents from affecting other athletes
A new bill is up for debate in the Alabama House that would require an age minimum to watch...
Alabama House bill would require age minimum to view internet porn in Alabama
Students from Auburn University’s Raptor Center brought their famous raptor to Blossomwood...
Elementary school students meet eagle from Auburn University
Kyle Reason will graduate from the university with a Ph. D. in human performance.
Student earns university’s first Ph. D. at UNA