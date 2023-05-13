Bicyclist hit by car in Gurley, taken to hospital

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A bicyclist was hit by a car on Autumn Springs Road in Gurley on Friday evening.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), a 64-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit while riding a bike. The woman is in stable condition.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

