The Alabama Safari Park welcomes 2 zebra foals

Visitors can watch both foals enjoying their new habitat and herds while exploring the safari drive-thru.(Source: Zoofari Parks)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Safari Park welcomed the birth of a male Grant’s zebra foal, born to mom Ophelia, and a female Grevy’s zebra foal, born to mom Yogi, this week.

“We are delighted to announce the birth of a beautiful female foal to our Grevy’s zebra mare, Yogi,” Park Director Jean Benchimol said. “Every birth is important as Grevy’s zebras are one of Africa’s most endangered large mammals.”

Known as the imperial zebra, Grevy’s zebras are also the most threatened of the three species of zebra, the other two being the plains zebra and the mountain zebra.

With fewer than 3,000 remaining in the wild and approximately 200 in human care in the United States, Grevy’s zebras are in very serious danger of extinction.

“Both Grant’s and Grevy’s zebras are pregnant for 13 months so the birth of foals from two zebra species in the week leading up to Mother’s Day makes this announcement extra special,” said Benchimol.

Visitors can watch both foals enjoying their new habitat and herds while exploring the safari drive-thru. Click here for updates, hours, events and more from the Alabama Safari Park.

