Waterloo School to go virtual on Friday

Lauderdale County Schools
Lauderdale County Schools(LCS)
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Ala. (WAFF) - Waterloo School to go virtual on Friday, May 12 due to severe weather damage to the campus.

On Monday, May 15, seniors will need to come to the school to take their exams. The field trip for 3rd-6th grade students will be canceled with hopes of rescheduling.

