Two people arrested after officers find stolen U-Haul truck in Moulton

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Moulton Police Department arrested and charged two people on May 11 after they found a U-Haul box truck in a Walmart parking lot.

According to a press release from the police department, the truck was reported stolen out of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The truck had been rented as a one-day rental on April 20 by Donny Brown, 49, in Kentucky, but never returned.

It was reported stolen on May 9.

According to the officers who arrested Brown, the truck was being used for his personal transportation. Brown and a woman were taken into custody after officers found the truck in Moulton.

Brown was charged with receiving stolen property. His bond was set at $5,000.

The woman was arrested on a warrant with the Moulton Police Department. The woman was also charged for possession of drug paraphernalia.

