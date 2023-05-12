Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Two people arrested after officers find stolen U-Haul truck in Moulton

Donny Brown.
Donny Brown.(Moulton Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Moulton Police Department arrested and charged two people on May 11 after they found a U-Haul box truck in a Walmart parking lot.

According to a press release from the police department, the truck was reported stolen out of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The truck had been rented as a one-day rental on April 20 by Donny Brown, 49, in Kentucky, but never returned.

It was reported stolen on May 9.

According to the officers who arrested Brown, the truck was being used for his personal transportation. Brown and a woman were taken into custody after officers found the truck in Moulton.

Brown was charged with receiving stolen property. His bond was set at $5,000.

The woman was arrested on a warrant with the Moulton Police Department. The woman was also charged for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $26 million in grants were awarded to multiple agencies in North Alabama.
Grants awarded to agencies that assist low-income families in Alabama
Four students who are enrolled in Calhoun Community College’s dual enrollment program will earn...
Four students in Alabama to graduate college before high school
The City of Madison urges anyone who sees an alligator to call the Madison Police Department so...
Madison wildlife officials remove alligator from Zierdt Road
Tayveon Sanderson,22
Huntsville man receives 40-year sentence in plea agreement for 2020 Jordan Lane murder
King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur

Latest News

Kyle Reason will graduate from the university with a Ph. D. in human performance.
Student earns university’s first Ph. D. at UNA
The Para-cycling Road World Cup will be coming to Huntsville in 2023.
City of Huntsville preparing for UCI Para-Cycling Road World Cup
James Albert Johnson.
Decatur man charged for trafficking cocaine
Decatur to roll out Fair House Plan survey
Decatur leaders begin preparation of Fair Housing Plan as area grows at fast rate