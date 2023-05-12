Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Student earns university’s first Ph. D. at UNA

Kyle Reason will graduate from the university with a Ph. D. in human performance.
Kyle Reason will graduate from the university with a Ph. D. in human performance.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama has never had a student earn a Ph. D.

That statement was true until now. Kyle Reason will graduate from the university with a Ph. D. in human performance. Reason began the program in August 2020 and the school just recently began offering doctorate programs in some fields.

“Once I got into the room, and I started presenting,” Reasons said about earning his Ph. D. “Once I got through my introduction slides, I relaxed a little bit, maybe cracked a few jokes. I think at one point I told my committee to quiet down and then stepping out, I felt pretty confident because I felt like I did a pretty good job. When they called me back in and told me ‘Congratulations Dr. Reasons’ [that’s] when I was flooded with gratitude, and this immense calmness.”

Commencement ceremonies at UNA will be held May 12-13.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $26 million in grants were awarded to multiple agencies in North Alabama.
Grants awarded to agencies that assist low-income families in Alabama
Four students who are enrolled in Calhoun Community College’s dual enrollment program will earn...
Four students in Alabama to graduate college before high school
The City of Madison urges anyone who sees an alligator to call the Madison Police Department so...
Madison wildlife officials remove alligator from Zierdt Road
Tayveon Sanderson,22
Huntsville man receives 40-year sentence in plea agreement for 2020 Jordan Lane murder
King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur

Latest News

The Para-cycling Road World Cup will be coming to Huntsville in 2023.
City of Huntsville preparing for UCI Para-Cycling Road World Cup
Donny Brown.
Two people arrested after officers find stolen U-Haul truck in Moulton
James Albert Johnson.
Decatur man charged for trafficking cocaine
Decatur to roll out Fair House Plan survey
Decatur leaders begin preparation of Fair Housing Plan as area grows at fast rate