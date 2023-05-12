Showers/storms taper off this afternoon, but return at times for the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the rest of the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will taper off by mid to late afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times. Partly cloudy overnight with a few isolated storms after midnight through early Saturday morning. Another round of storms Saturday afternoon. High temps near 90°. After a dry Saturday night with some fog, a few more storms for Mother’s Day, Once again, heavy rainfall expected. High temperatures dependent on coverage of storms. For the locations that miss out storms, high temps will likely reach 90°. Remains warm and humid next week with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.

