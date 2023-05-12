See ‘For King + Country’ live at the Orion this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The four-time Grammy award winning duo, “For King + Country” will be at the Orion Amphitheater this Sunday.

Joel and Luke Smallbone are the talent behind “For King + Country.” Joel Smallbone joined Tennessee Valley Living on Friday to talk about the duo’s journey and what’s up next!

The duo will be at the Orion Amphitheater on Sunday as part of their “What Are We Waiting For?” tour.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.