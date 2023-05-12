North Alabama soccer teams advance to State Championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three North Alabama High School soccer teams punched their respective tickets to State Soccer Championships Thursday at the AHSAA State Soccer Championships at John Hunt Park.

Junior Midfielder Caleb Alldredge scored a goal at the 15:49 mark in the first half as Huntsville beat Oak Mountain 1-0 to move into Saturday’s Class 7A Boys’ state soccer finals.

Huntsville (14-8-4), coached by Babayele Sodade, used a tenacious defense to make that one goal stand over the final 64 minutes. Oak Mountain (22-3-2), coached by David DiPiazza, out-shot the Panthers 15-2 thanks to the play of Nate Joiner and Gabe Capocci, but had only three shots on goal.

Huntsville goalkeeper Harrison Shiner preserves the Panthers’ 1-0 7A semifinal shutout win with this save versus Oak Mountain (AHSAA Photos / MARVIN GENTRY)

All three were turned away by goalkeeper Harrison Shiner. Huntsville will be looking for their first state championship in Saturday’s finals versus defending state champion Daphne.

Sparkman High School senior goalkeeper Audrey Edwards earned her ‘keep’ Thursday with eight saves as the Lady Senators edged Oak Mountain 1-0 in the AHSAA 2023 State Soccer Championships semifinals at John Hunt Park.

Oak Mountain (22-4-0) managed 20 shots in the semifinal battle, and Edwards turned each of the eight shots on goal away. Meanwhile, Sparkman (20-4-0) struggled with only six goals the entire match and just two shots on goal. With Edwards’ dominating play as the keeper, that was all the Senators needed.

Sparkman’s Sophia Sasan (8), who provided a game-winning assist, drives the ball past Oak Mountain defender Avery Smith (5) (AHSAA Photos / MARVIN GENTRY)

Chelsea Curtis took an assist from Sofia Sasan 10 minutes into the second half and drilled the match’s only goal for Sparkman. The Senators, coaches by Samuel Tidmore, played well defensively – especially down the stretch. Edwards was also at her best in the clutch as well with six saves in the second half.

The semifinal victory sends Sparkman into the state finals in the school’s history Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The Senators will face Auburn, which downed Fairhope 4-0. The Lady Tigers will be looking for their first girls’ state soccer title as well.

The Fort Payne Wildcats held off the Homewood Patriots 3-2 to advance to Saturday’s 6A Championship match. The Wildcats. Fort Payne will ai to win their third State Soccer Championship in program history, and first since 2015.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

CLASS 1A-3A Girls

Susan Moore (22-1-1) VS. Westminster-Oak Mountain (15-5-0), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 9 a.m.

Saint James (14-1-2) vs. Cottage Hill Christian (14-4-2), Fri., May 12, Field 2, 9 a.m.

CLASS 1A-3A Boys

Tanner (20-5-0) vs. Westminster-Oak Mountain (11-9-2), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 11 a.m.

Tuscaloosa Academy (19-5-1) vs. St. Luke’s Episcopal (20-5-2), Fri., May 12, Field 2, 11 a.m.

CLASS 4A Girls

Westminster Christian (13-4-1) vs. Westbrook Christian (16-4-1), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 1 p.m.

American Christian (12-4-0) vs. St. Michael Catholic (17-4-0), Fri., May 12, Field 2, 1 p.m.

CLASS 4A Boys

Westminster Christian (16-6-0) vs, Westbrook Christian (11-9-3), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 3 p.m.

Oneonta (16-7-2) vs. Bayside Academy (15-1-3 Fri., May 12, Field 2, 3 p.m.

CLASS 5A Girls

East Limestone (20-2-1) vs. Springville (19-2-0), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 5 p.m.

Marbury (20-2-0) vs. Gulf Shores (18-9-0), Fri., May 12, Field 2, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A Boys

Guntersville (23-3-1) vs. John Carroll Catholic (18-7-3), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 7 p.m.

Elmore County (9-5-2) vs. Gulf Shores (22-6-0), Fri., May 12, Field 2, 7 p.m.

AHSAA STATE SOCCER FINALS

SATURDAY, MAY 13

CLASS 7A Boys: Saturday, May 13, Field 1, 9 a.m.

CLASS 6A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 2, 9 a.m.

CLASS 7A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 1, 11 a.m.

CLASS 6A Boys: Saturday, May 13, Field 2, 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A-3A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 1, 1 p.m.

CLASS 4A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 2, 1 p.m.

CLASS 5A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 1, 3 p.m.

CLASS 1A/3A Boys: Saturday, May 13, Field, 3 p.m.

CLASS 4A Boys: Saturday, May 13, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A Boys: Saturday, May 13, 5 p.m.

