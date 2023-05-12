Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

North Alabama soccer teams advance to State Championships

Three Valley teams advance to Championship Saturday
The Huntsville High School Boys soccer team celebrates after winning the 6A Boys Soccer...
The Huntsville High School Boys soccer team celebrates after winning the 6A Boys Soccer Semifinals Thursday May 11th, 2023(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three North Alabama High School soccer teams punched their respective tickets to State Soccer Championships Thursday at the AHSAA State Soccer Championships at John Hunt Park.

Junior Midfielder Caleb Alldredge scored a goal at the 15:49 mark in the first half as Huntsville beat Oak Mountain 1-0 to move into Saturday’s Class 7A Boys’ state soccer finals.     

Huntsville (14-8-4), coached by Babayele Sodade, used a tenacious defense to make that one goal stand over the final 64 minutes.      Oak Mountain (22-3-2), coached by David DiPiazza, out-shot the Panthers 15-2 thanks to the play of Nate Joiner and Gabe Capocci, but had only three shots on goal.

Huntsville goalkeeper Harrison Shiner preserves the Panthers’ 1-0 7A semifinal shutout win with...
Huntsville goalkeeper Harrison Shiner preserves the Panthers’ 1-0 7A semifinal shutout win with this save versus Oak Mountain(AHSAA Photos / MARVIN GENTRY)

All three were turned away by goalkeeper Harrison Shiner.  Huntsville will be looking for their first state championship in Saturday’s finals versus defending state champion Daphne.

Sparkman High School senior goalkeeper Audrey Edwards earned her ‘keep’ Thursday with eight saves as the Lady Senators edged Oak Mountain 1-0 in the AHSAA 2023 State Soccer Championships semifinals at John Hunt Park.    

Oak Mountain (22-4-0) managed 20 shots in the semifinal battle, and Edwards turned each of the eight shots on goal away. Meanwhile, Sparkman (20-4-0) struggled with only six goals the entire match and just two shots on goal.  With Edwards’ dominating play as the keeper, that was all the Senators needed.    

Sparkman’s Sophia Sasan (8), who provided a game-winning assist, drives the ball past Oak...
Sparkman’s Sophia Sasan (8), who provided a game-winning assist, drives the ball past Oak Mountain defender Avery Smith (5)(AHSAA Photos / MARVIN GENTRY)

Chelsea Curtis took an assist from Sofia Sasan 10 minutes into the second half and drilled the match’s only goal for Sparkman. The Senators, coaches by Samuel Tidmore, played well defensively – especially down the stretch. Edwards was also at her best in the clutch as well with six saves in the second half.    

The semifinal victory sends Sparkman into the state finals in the school’s history Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The Senators will face Auburn, which downed Fairhope 4-0. The Lady Tigers will be looking for their first girls’ state soccer title as well.

The Fort Payne Wildcats held off the Homewood Patriots 3-2 to advance to Saturday’s 6A Championship match. The Wildcats. Fort Payne will ai to win their third State Soccer Championship in program history, and first since 2015.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

CLASS 1A-3A Girls

Susan Moore (22-1-1) VS. Westminster-Oak Mountain (15-5-0), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 9 a.m.

Saint James (14-1-2) vs. Cottage Hill Christian (14-4-2), Fri., May 12, Field 2, 9 a.m.

CLASS 1A-3A Boys

Tanner (20-5-0) vs. Westminster-Oak Mountain (11-9-2), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 11 a.m.

Tuscaloosa Academy (19-5-1) vs. St. Luke’s Episcopal (20-5-2), Fri., May 12, Field 2, 11 a.m.

CLASS 4A Girls

Westminster Christian (13-4-1) vs. Westbrook Christian (16-4-1), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 1 p.m.

American Christian (12-4-0) vs. St. Michael Catholic (17-4-0), Fri., May 12, Field 2, 1 p.m.

CLASS 4A Boys

Westminster Christian (16-6-0) vs, Westbrook Christian (11-9-3), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 3 p.m.

Oneonta (16-7-2) vs. Bayside Academy (15-1-3 Fri., May 12, Field 2, 3 p.m.

CLASS 5A Girls

East Limestone (20-2-1) vs. Springville (19-2-0), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 5 p.m.

Marbury (20-2-0) vs. Gulf Shores (18-9-0), Fri., May 12, Field 2, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A Boys

Guntersville (23-3-1) vs. John Carroll Catholic (18-7-3), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 7 p.m.

Elmore County (9-5-2) vs. Gulf Shores (22-6-0), Fri., May 12, Field 2, 7 p.m.

AHSAA STATE SOCCER FINALS

SATURDAY, MAY 13

CLASS 7A Boys: Saturday, May 13, Field 1, 9 a.m.

CLASS 6A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 2, 9 a.m.

CLASS 7A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 1, 11 a.m.

CLASS 6A Boys: Saturday, May 13, Field 2, 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A-3A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 1, 1 p.m.

CLASS 4A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 2, 1 p.m.

CLASS 5A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 1, 3 p.m.

CLASS 1A/3A Boys: Saturday, May 13, Field, 3 p.m.

CLASS 4A Boys: Saturday, May 13, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A Boys: Saturday, May 13, 5 p.m.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur
City of Madison could institute governance change after special election vote
RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change
Four students who are enrolled in Calhoun Community College’s dual enrollment program will earn...
Four students in Alabama to graduate college before high school
The $26 million in grants were awarded to multiple agencies in North Alabama.
Grants awarded to agencies that assist low-income families in Alabama
The City of Madison urges anyone who sees an alligator to call the Madison Police Department so...
Madison wildlife officials remove alligator from Zierdt Road

Latest News

Phyllis from Maluga
Legendary ‘Finebaum’ show caller passes away
Alabama Girls and Boys State Soccer schedules
Alabama Girls and Boys State Soccer schedules
The ASU Hornets won the Magic City Classic for the first time since 2017.
The future of The Magic City Classic
Looking at the future of the Magic City Classic