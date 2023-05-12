Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs

A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake University in Texas.(Our Lady of the Lake University)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A mother-daughter duo will be earning their college degrees together.

Alissa Meyer, 50, and her daughter, Elizabeth Meyer, 25, are graduating from Our Lady of the Lake University with master’s degrees in social work and matching 4.0 GPAs.

“It’s an amazing feeling for me,” Alissa Meyer said. “Not a lot of people can say they graduated with their child or children.”

The school said this marks the fifth time a mother and daughter are earning their degrees together and the third time graduating together.

“She’s my best friend,” daughter Elizabeth Meyer said. “All our classmates call her ‘mom.’”

The Meyers work at Walgreens as pharmacy technicians and live on campus together. They have also both previously earned bachelor’s degrees in social work from Mary Hardin-Baylor and three associate degrees from Central Texas College.

The mother and daughter said they plan to take a year break after spring commencement before returning to pursue a Ph.D.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur
City of Madison could institute governance change after special election vote
RESULTS: The people of Madison have made their decision on governance change
Four students who are enrolled in Calhoun Community College’s dual enrollment program will earn...
Four students in Alabama to graduate college before high school
The $26 million in grants were awarded to multiple agencies in North Alabama.
Grants awarded to agencies that assist low-income families in Alabama
The City of Madison urges anyone who sees an alligator to call the Madison Police Department so...
Madison wildlife officials remove alligator from Zierdt Road

Latest News

Flights tours look to land in Guntersville
Flight tours look to land in Guntersville
Flights tours look to land in Guntersville
Flights tours look to land in Guntersville
Dale Strong makes statement on Title 42 expiration
Dale Strong makes statement on Title 42 expiration
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
Migrants rush across US border in final hours before Title 42 expires