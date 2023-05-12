Deals
Morning rain and storms before drying out Friday afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday.  We are tracking more scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms for the morning drive to work and school, be sure to have the umbrella with you heading out the door. 

Morning temps are warm again in the middle 60s with high humidity and some pockets of fog, skies are mostly cloudy to start the day.  Additional showers and storms will continue through roughly 1 to 2 PM before we see clearing skies into Friday afternoon and evening, highs today will reach the low to middle 80s with a light south breeze.  Partly cloudy skies will remain in place overnight with a few isolated storms developing into early Saturday morning. 

Mother’s Day weekend looks hot and steamy with high humidity, highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday.  Good news, there will be plenty of dry hours for spending time outside over the weekend but isolated to widely scattered rain showers and storms will be possible both days during the afternoon hours. 

Next week will be fairly repetitive with highs staying seasonal to slightly above average in the low to middle 80s, we will have daily chances for scattered showers and storms.

