Mocktails to make this weekend special for your Mom

Add these to the menu for your Mother's Day
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Mother’s Day is this weekend, and if you’re looking for a cool drink then take a moment to learn about some mocktails from “Mocktails for Mommy.”

“Mocktails for Mommy” is a beverage company that focuses on growing non-alcoholic beverages while also brining awareness to alcoholism. “Mocktails for Mommy” is also involved in the community with the Mommy & Me Organization that provides scholarships and resources to low income families. The Mommy & Me scholarship Luncheon will be on July 28 to honor a single parent with a $500 scholarship.

If you’re looking for a fun event this weekend for Mother’s Day, head to the Mommy and Me: Stepping in Style Sneaker Brunch on Sunday 1-6 p.m.

To learn about a perfect mocktail to make this Mother’s Day weekend, watch the video at the top of this story.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

