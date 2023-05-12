Deals
Make ‘Homecoming & Company’ your next stop in Guntersville

This needs to be your next stop for food when heading to the lake
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - No matter what meal you’re looking for, “Homecoming and Company” is the restaurant to try in Guntersville.

“Homecoming and Company” has plenty of options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For breakfast, you can’t beat the “Dirty Bird” with chicken fingers, maple slaw and bacon jam all between waffles!

For lunch, there are tons of sandwiches to choose from with fantastic sides to go with them. So, the next time you’re in Guntersville, swing over to “Homecoming and Company” for fantastic food!

