Madison Academy to implement new school security measures before next school year

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Changes are coming to Madison Academy for the next school year.

“I’ve talked about security more than anything else the two years I’ve been here quite honestly. Because it is so important,” said school president Casey Farris.

He says they will be investing $250,000 on a number of plans for the campus in an effort to bolster school safety.

That includes adding a guard post that would serve as the campus’s only access point for visitors when school is in session.

“You need to create layers,” he continued. There’s no one magic thing that works, but you want layers that keep your campus more secure and keep your faculty and staff more secure.”

Farris says these plans have been in the works for two years, but were expedited by the tragic school shooting in Nashville.

He says they’ve including outsourcing opinions from several law enforcement agencies, such as the FBI and ATF, as a way to understand where they could improve their security.

On Thursday, parents got an update on these enhancements.

In addition to the guard post, there will be an access gate, additional surveillance cameras, and ongoing training for faculty, staff, and students.

“You prepare them in an appropriate way to know this is serious stuff. We don’t sit around and cower and sit in a corner crying all the time about it. But we do take it seriously, just like you do for fire drills or tornado drills, or any of that,” Farris said. “We want to make sure our people are prepared.”

He also credits parents for providing the feedback they need to make their campus safer.

“So many families have said ‘we want to help, what can we do?’ Now they’re not saying they’re the experts. They know we’re going to the experts, and we’re figuring out priority, but how can we help make this happen quicker.”

The plan is to implement all these security changes before students come back in August.

