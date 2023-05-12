Former U.S. Attorney speaks on Joran van der Sloot’s extradition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Peruvian government has agreed to temporarily extradite Joran van der Sloot to Birmingham to face federal wire fraud and extortion charges. Van der Sloot is the last person to see Mountain Brook graduate Natalee Hollaway alive while she was on a senior class trip to Aruba in May 2005.

Van der Sloot is not being extradited for Holloway’s death but for allegedly lying to Holloway’s family about where her remains were for money.

Former US Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Jay Town provided some perspective on van der Sloot being extradited to the U.S.

“It’s great news for the United States, it’s great news for the Holloway family and any crime victims family that continues to seek justice by someone who is outside of the United States,” Town said.

A federal indictment filed in 2010 alleges van der Sloot demanded Natelee’s mother wire him $250,000 in exchange for the location of Natelee’s remains.

Federal prosecutors say Holloway wired $25,000 and van der Sloot led the family to a location in Aruba where he said Natalee’s remains were buried but it was a lie.

“Extortion has a 20-year penalty, wire fraud has a 30-year penalty,” Town said.

Despite going nearly two decades without answers, the Holloway family never gave up. Town said the Holloway’s determination may land van der Sloot behind bars in the U.S.

“Certainly with the urging of Beth Holloway, Natalee’s Mother, who is a great example to every crime victim’s family to continue to pursue justice,” Town said.

Town said extraditing van der Sloot is no easy task, but the U.S.’s relationship with the Peruvian government is also playing a huge part.

“We have a great relationship with the Peruvian government, but it still has to go through the Department of Justice, still has to go through the state department, and then Peru has to sign off so it’s an incredibly complicated series of events,” Town said. “Fortunately he is coming back to face American justice.”

Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for murdering 21-year-old Stephany Flores Ramirez in 2010. However, Town believes there will be a day when van der Sloot is back in a U.S. prison cell.

“If there is every an individual that deserves an upward departure in the punishment of the sentencing guidelines it is Joran van der Sloot,” Town said. “He is going to be spending the next several decades of his life in a prison somewhere, and then he still has hell to look forward to after that.”

If van der Sloot is found guilty he would return back to Peru to finish his 28-year sentence, then return to the U.S. to begin a sentence if he is found guilty in an upcoming trial. It is still unclear when he will arrive in the U.S.

