Elementary school students meet eagle from Auburn University

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students from Auburn University’s Raptor Center brought their famous raptor to Blossomwood Elementary School on Friday.

Blossomwood Elementary School students had the opportunity to meet one of the Auburn University eagles and learn about what’s done at the Raptor Center in Auburn.

The raptor center is a division of the College of Veterinary Medicine at the university. It helps rehabilitate and protect several species of raptors.

