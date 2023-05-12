Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Elementary school students meet eagle from Auburn University

Students from Auburn University’s Raptor Center brought their famous raptor to Blossomwood Elementary School on Friday.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students from Auburn University’s Raptor Center brought their famous raptor to Blossomwood Elementary School on Friday.

Blossomwood Elementary School students had the opportunity to meet one of the Auburn University eagles and learn about what’s done at the Raptor Center in Auburn.

The raptor center is a division of the College of Veterinary Medicine at the university. It helps rehabilitate and protect several species of raptors.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $26 million in grants were awarded to multiple agencies in North Alabama.
Grants awarded to agencies that assist low-income families in Alabama
Four students who are enrolled in Calhoun Community College’s dual enrollment program will earn...
Four students in Alabama to graduate college before high school
The City of Madison urges anyone who sees an alligator to call the Madison Police Department so...
Madison wildlife officials remove alligator from Zierdt Road
Tayveon Sanderson,22
Huntsville man receives 40-year sentence in plea agreement for 2020 Jordan Lane murder
King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur

Latest News

The Huntsville High School Boys soccer team celebrates after winning the 6A Boys Soccer...
North Alabama soccer teams advance to State Championships
Phyllis from Maluga
Legendary ‘Finebaum’ show caller passes away
Alabama Girls and Boys State Soccer schedules
Alabama Girls and Boys State Soccer schedules
The ASU Hornets won the Magic City Classic for the first time since 2017.
The future of The Magic City Classic