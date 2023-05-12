Decatur man charged for trafficking cocaine

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit agents arrested and charged a 50-year-old man on May 8 after they seized powder cocaine and crack cocaine.

According to a press release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agents executed a search warrant at a residence on McCartney Street NW in Decatur after a drug investigation. Agents seized a “substantial quantity” of powder cocaine, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia items and a firearm.

James Johnson, 50, was charged with trafficking cocaine. His bond was set at $10,000.

