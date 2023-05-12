Deals
Amber has the Answers: Payton’s Mom answers your motherhood questions

Payton and Amber answer your questions for Mother's Day
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - You asked and Tennessee Valley Living delivered. Payton Walker’s mom, Amber, answered all your questions about motherhood on Friday in honor of Mother’s Day.

Amber served as a special host on TVL Friday and she had the opportunity to answer some viewer’s questions. Find out about some Walker family traditions, get some motherly advice and more!

